Datafolha: Bolsonaro grows among secure voters, but vulnerable voters maintain Lula’s advantage | Election poll

Data released this Tuesday (23) from the most recent survey by the Datafolha Institute show that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has advanced ten percentage points among voters in the social segment classified as “safe” by the institute, that is, a group of people who have stable family income of 2 to 5 minimum wages (see the details of each segment below).

In this group, which represents 20% of the total electorate, Bolsonaro went from 33% of voting intentions, in the last poll carried out in July, to 43% in the last survey. Former President Lula fell from 40% in July to 36% now.

In the total electorate, Lula has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Bolsonaro and 7% for Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Considering the classification by social segment, the former president maintains an advantage among the “vulnerable”, going from 54% to 56% between July and August. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, fluctuated from 24% to 23% in this segment in the same period. The group is formed by people with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages and without a stable source of income, who represent 35% of the total electorate.

The survey heard 5,744 people in 281 municipalities from August 16 to 18. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.

Electoral segmentation

According to the Datafolha Institute, to arrive at the division of the electorate into five segments (vulnerable, resilient, supported, safe and super safe), variables that make up the general profile of the electorate were considered, such as gender, age, religion, education, color and orientation. sex, in addition to family income and type of occupation.