David Neres shines under the eyes of the national team, Benfica puts on a show and qualifies for the Champions League group stage

Brazilian scored a goal and assisted after praise from Tite last Monday (22)

O benfica is the group stage of Champions League. After winning 2-0 in the first leg, the Portuguese team won the Kiev dynamo this Tuesday (23) by 3 to 0 at Estádio da Luz and got the spot. One of the main names in the classification was David Neres.

In the return match, shirt 7 assisted for the first goal of the matchmarked by Otamendi, in addition to scoring the net in the 42nd minute of the first half. After a beautiful collective plot, he received a pass at the edge of the area to kick from a cross plate. Rafa scored the second.

The performance crowns good phase of Neres for Benfica. In this Champions, has already scored one goal and distributed four assistsbeing one of the main names of the team since he arrived at the club.

This Tuesday, his departure was even more important due to the presence of Matheus Bachi and Fábio Mahseredjian, members of the technical commission of Brazilian Teamwith the attacker being one of the names observed.

On Monday (22), in an interview with the podcast Flow Sport Club, coach Tite praised shirt 7 when asked about increasing the number of players called up to 26, citing him as an attacking option and remembering the praise he received in the selection.

Now, Benfica awaits the draw for the Champions League group stage, which will take place next Thursday (25), in Istanbul, the city that will host the big decision of the 2022/23 season.