Dead Island 2 arrives on February 3, 2023; see gameplay

After a long time, Dead Island 2 received a release date. After being “forgotten at the barbecue”, the title ended the presentations at Gamescom 2022 being one of the highlights of the event and will arrive on February 3, 2023.

Along with the date, a trailer to highlight the gameplay of the second game in the franchise has already been released. It is possible to observe the details in the scenario and, of course, many combat scenes against the various zombies scattered around the scenario. Check out the videos below:

Dead Island 2 will have versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and PC – pre-order is now available.

More details of Dead Island 2

Deep Silver’s title takes place in Los Angeles, a city nicknamed “HELL-A”. With the series’ familiar acid humor, players will be able to control six hunters – one of them is Jacob, who starred in the cinematic trailer above.

In the story, a deadly virus has spread through LA and turned its inhabitants into zombies. In quarantine, the metropolis is infested, but the playable characters are immune and take advantage of the powers of the undead that run through their veins.

Finally, Deep Silver promises a high replay factor, thanks to the co-op mode for up to three players, as well as an “advanced” dismemberment system. Did you like it? Comment below!