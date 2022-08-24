Debt between Belo and Denilson gains new unfolding

Credit: Disclosure

As determined by UOL, the singer Belo filed a lawsuit to suspend the debt with the current commentator Denilson, but was unsuccessful.

Belo would have filed a lawsuit to withdraw the amount of the fine, currently set at around R$5 million. Judge Silvia Rocha, who handled the case, claimed that she does not see the “need to grant a suspensive effect to the grievance”.

Therefore, Denilson is still entitled to receive the amount charged. Belo, until further notice, will have to pay him.

Debt lasts more than 20 years

Denilson Show sued Belo in court in 2004, but the debt began in 2000, when the former player managed and funded the Soweto pagode group. The singer was the main vocalist of the group at the time, but broke the partnership to pursue a solo career.

According to Denilson, Belo would have broken the contract and would be owing him an amount during the period in question. The case went to court and as the years passed, counting debts and corrections, the current values ​​reached more than 5 million reais.

The Court concluded that Belo unilaterally breached the contract, therefore, there are no further defense appeals. The payment should occur by the end of this year, as the artist himself revealed.