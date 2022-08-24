Defense evaluates meeting with Moraes as very positive

President of the TSE met for an hour with Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira; is the 1st meeting after Moraes’ inauguration

The Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, met this Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) with the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The meeting was held at the Electoral Court and lasted about 1 hour. according to Power 360 found, the meeting was cordial and positive. It met the expectations of General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

As a result of the meeting, the government considers that it has opened a dialogue around the proposals of the Armed Forces.

Military personnel expect Moraes to be more conciliatory than the last president of the Court, Edson Fachin.

It was the 1st meeting between the two since Moraes took over the command of the court, last Tuesday (16.Aug). The ceremony was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senate Presidents Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Chamber President Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in addition to authorities from the 3 Powers.

The ministry headed by General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asks the TSE to approve 3 suggestions from the Armed Forces: implement, still for the 2022 election, the TPS (Public Security Test) in the UE2020 polls and not only in the older devices;

make the inspection and auditing by inspection entities effective at all stages of the process; and

carry out the integrity test in a polling station, in the manner already adopted with a paper ballot, and not in the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) with a substitute ballot. The Court has already responded to each item: Model UE2020 urns “The TSE entered into an agreement with USP (University of São Paulo) to test the new ballot boxes, including the repetition of all tests already carried out on ballot boxes in all previous editions of the TPS (Public Test of Security of the Electronic Voting System) .” Audit “On the greater participation of inspection entities in the audit process, the Presidency of the TSE formalized an administrative process to coordinate inspection efforts. For this, it has already contacted the inspection entities that wish to do this work and has scheduled a technical meeting for August 1st.” integrity test “Regarding the Integrity Test, which takes place on election day, the verification is part of the electronic system audit calendar, being regulated by a specific rule, which must be strictly complied with by Electoral Justice technicians and logistical support staff. For this year’s election, it is important to highlight that the TSE has multiplied by 6 the number of urns that will be evaluated during the test.” In the evaluation of members of the Armed Forces, the TSE’s answers are incomplete. O Power 360 found that: USP’s entry into the ballot box testing process was viewed positively, but insufficiently in the legal field, since, according to them, the rule determines that the test must be carried out by different external agents;

the audit is the most advanced suggestion in the negotiation with the TSE and the one that most provides transparency in the diagnosis of the Forces;

the integrity test is the point of concern, because, according to the Defense, this is the most important and decisive step; they want it to be carried out under normal voting conditions, in the polling station, with the biometrics of voluntary voters; claim that the multiplication of the number of ballot boxes in the tests is positive, but insufficient.

The military made several requests for data and suggestions to the TSE through an electoral transparency commission created by the Court. The Armed Forces are also part of the election monitoring entities.

The 7 Defense suggestions were rejected by the TSE on May 9. In early August, the court denied sending the Armed Forces data from the last two general elections, 2014 and 2018.

On August 1, the Minister of Defense had sent to the TSE a letter classified as “very urgent” to access the source codes of the electronic voting machine.

The source codes of the ballot box were opened by the TSE in October 2021 and are available for inspection by the election monitoring entities.

The Armed Forces began inspecting the codes on August 2. The Armed Forces were invited by the TSE last year to monitor the electoral process after Bolsonaro’s successive attacks on electronic voting machines. The chief executive claims, without evidence, that there was fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

On August 16, the then President of the Court, Edson Fachin, increased the deadline for technicians from the Ministry of Defense to inspect the source code of electronic voting machines. Access was granted until August 19.

Nogueira sent a letter in early June to Fachin saying that the Armed Forces “do not feel properly prestigious” on the suggestions made by the Army to the electoral process.