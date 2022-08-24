Despite speculation, Internacional did not receive a sale proposal by Nonato

Nonato claims to think only of the present (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves – FFC)

According to journalist Victor Lessa, from “Rádio Globo”, Fluminense has not received any communication from Internacional about a sale of the player to European football. For the player to leave Brazil, Flu needs to give his consent as they have a clause in the contract of the purchase option for about R$12 million. The board of Inter also informed that the sales information is not valid.

Also according to a journalist, the purchase option expires on November 30 and it is the wish of both Fluminense and the player to remain. The board of Internacional also does not count on the return of the player for 2023.

