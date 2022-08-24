Diogo Nogueira dries 8kg to surf again – Who

+



Diogo Nogueira has been dedicating himself to training (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

WARNING: Whether for health reasons, aesthetic reasons or due to sports, diet and training should never be done without the follow-up of a doctor and/or specialist. Each organism works in a different way and each diet needs different accompaniments. Always look for an expert.

Diogo Nogueira, 41, has been successful with his photos showing his physique on social media. Ever since he showed off the evolution of his body, with diet and exercise, on Instagram, many people have been curious to know how the singer achieved his goal. Sought by Quem, Robinho, the artist’s personal trainer, revealed the sambista’s training and goals.

“The main objective was to return to surfing, because he already had a trip planned. We started the work progressively because we had an unforeseen event due to an injury to his Achilles tendon. We trained hard to recover and be fit for the sport, which requires good physical conditioning”, says the Physical Education professional.

Robinho has nothing but praise for the famous student’s discipline. “During this period, we managed to lose eight kilos of fat and increase four kilos of muscle mass, all combined with a good diet and specific training for the sport, such as circuit exercises and muscle strength training. Diogo has always been very dedicated and persistent and with that we did it. There is no perfect formula. Do what works for you”, warns the staff.

Overall, Diogo had a considerable change in body mass. “In four months, the percentage of fat went from 22% to 15%. The lean mass (muscle) from 39 to 44 kilos. And the fat mass from 19 to 14 kilos”, reports Robinho.

Diogo Nogueira lost 8kg training (Photo: Personal archive)

“We are still focused”, stated Diogo when sharing the result with fans on the web. At the beginning of June he got to do a before and after at the gym alongside his personal, showing a little of the evolution in the silhouette. “So, can you see any difference?”, he asked at the time.

Diogo’s muscles have also attracted the attention of his beloved, Paolla Oliveira, 40 years old. Recently, the actress left a laudatory comment in a photo in which the singer appears shirtless, with sunglasses and smiling. “The most beautiful thing,” declared Paolla.

Robinho and Diogo Nogueira (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)