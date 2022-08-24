Directors tried to “steal” the film from Warner’s servers

the directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi admitted that they considered extreme options for Batgirl to reach the public, even stealing it from the servers of the Warner Bros. pictures.

However, it seems that the studio team was quicker, deleting all the files before that happened.

‎”No, we don’t have anything (from the movie). Adil called me and said, ‘Go for it! Record everything on your cell phone!’ So when I went to the server… Everything was gone. We were like, ‘What the f*ck!’ We couldn’t even keep the Batman scenes.”

They explained in an interview translated by The Direct.

According to a report by Variety, Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdycurrent heads of Warner Bros. Film Groupwant Leslie Grace playing the heroine in different DC projects.

The solo film ended up being cancelled, something that was part of the deep restructuring led by the CEO. David Zaslav.

This could be an attempt at rapprochement, as Grace showed great frustration. And in case the actress has lost interest in the role, De Luca and Abdy hope to at least have her in other studio productions outside of the comic book realm.

For now, there are no additional details.

batgirl it would have Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life) as directors, while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) was the author of the final version of the screenplay.

Leslie Grace (In One Neighborhood of New York), Michael Keaton (Birdman), JK Simmons (Spider man), Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys For Life) were confirmed in the main cast.