Dismissed this morning, former head of Health admits interference in her work at the head of the portfolio in Niquelândia – Excellence News

MAria Aparecida Gomes Machado is no longer Niquelândia’s Health Secretary. Cida Gomes, as she is better known, was informed of her dismissal on the morning of this Monday / 22 in a telephone contact made by the Secretary of Government, Nubiana de Fátima Nolasco. Nubiana and the Municipal Superintendence of Communication confirmed the resignation, but did not explain the reasons for the departure of the then holder of the Health portfolio. A decree to that effect would still be signed this afternoon by Mayor Fernando Carneiro (PSD). However, what is known so far is that the former secretary would be, supposedly, suffering direct interference in the direction of her portfolio by a member of the political group of the current chief of the Executive, who has great power in the articulation of decisions that, in theory, they should belong to the mayor of the city of the North. Cida Gomes spoke with the Portal Excellence News by phone around 11:30 am about his resignation. Follow what she said below:

Portal Excellence News – We received, just now, the information of the dismissal of the lady from the position of secretary of Health of Niquelândia. Does it proceed?

Maria Aparecida Gomes Machado – Yea. I received this news via telephone that I would no longer be part of the staff of the municipal administration, nor as secretary of Health of Niquelândia.

Excellence News – You are not a career employee of the municipality, but you had already been in charge of the Municipal Health Department for four years. Given your experience in office, what could have happened in this decision by the Executive Branch?

Cida Gomes – Yes, I was always nominated. I was Secretary of Health in 2016 [último ano da gestão do então prefeito Luiz Teixeira]. In 2017, with the change of administration when Valdeto [Ferreira Rodrigues] took over the Niquelândia City Hall, I was called in February of that same year to assist the then Secretary of Health, João Dias [Guerreiro]. When Doctor Fernando entered [assumiu a prefeitura, via eleição suplementar, em junho de 2018] I worked in the Purchasing area of ​​the Niquelândia City Hall and took over Health in 2019, where I was until yesterday, because today I was dismissed from the position, despite the decision [decreto municipal] has not yet been published.

Excellence News – Were there relationship problems between you and the political group of the current mayor, any kind of internal wear and tear in the management of the Municipal Health Department? What can you tell us about this?

Cida Gomes – Look, I know of a survey that was done – it seems by several deputies – where it was said that Health had 96% of approval from the population of Niquelândia. I don’t think I played this role alone. This was the result of work done by the entire Health team, which I can only praise. Everyone embraced the cause, doing a good job. However, unfortunately, today I was called to be exonerated. They didn’t tell me anything. We didn’t have any conversations. The mayor [Fernando Carneiro] didn’t call me. I just got the call from the Secretary of Government [Nubiana Nolasco] telling me that I was no longer part of the municipal staff.

Excellence News – Has this situation of your dismissal, confirmed now, been previously considered by the municipal administration?

Cida Gomes “If that happened, it never came to my attention. They didn’t tell me anything about it. [a possiblidade de exoneração]. I just did my job, always trying to do my best. Now if there was this meeting of them [do grupo político do prefeito de Niquelândia] considering exoneration, this was never said to me. But I am calm, I did what I could, within my reach, given the financial difficulties faced by our municipality. During the pandemic, for example, it was not easy to manage Health, but we got new equipment, new furniture. I’m leaving the Health folder with my head held high. I think that in everything in this life, there is always the will of God.

Excellence News – I will insist on the question, again: what was always said, behind the scenes of Nickelland politics, is that you suffered great interference in your work as Secretary of Health. During your period in the portfolio, did anyone close to Mayor Fernando Carneiro make any decisions about the direction of the Health Department that you were displeased with, as the holder of the position at the time?

Cida Gomes – Since January, we have always worked together when Heider [Braz de Lima, fisioterapeuta] was put to work with me in the coordination of Health. But then I started noticing some things that weren’t going to work out. Only that. I can’t say, for sure, if that was the real reason for my exoneration.

Excellence News – Officially, according to Decree 02/2021, signed by Mayor Fernando Carneiro on January 1, 2021, the physical therapist mentioned by you has held the position of Executive Superintendent of the Office of the Mayor of Niquelândia, since then. Was there, then, a certain incompatibility of professional positions between you and the superintendent in question, who would be acting as coordinator in Health?

Cida Gomes – Yea. Because, as they say, two bosses don’t work. but me and him [Heider] We always worked in partnership and, in general, things were going very well. Now, I am very upset about this information that I was sent away. It’s an abuse, because they had [o grupo político] to have sat down to talk to me, at least out of respect. I just got a call from the government secretary. Nobody called me, not from the political coordination, not from the mayor or the first lady [Juliana Campos] to talk. Not until now.

Excellence News – Being even more specific in the question, was this supposed coordinator of the Health area giving orders to you, on matters that would be your responsibility to decide, while you were in charge of the Health portfolio?

Cida Gomes – Yea.

Excellence News – In what way? Could you tell us?

Cida Gomes – So there are so many things. There were difficult moments when we talked, discussed and solved problems. Sometimes there were opinions that I didn’t accept, saying that a certain thing would not work out and that it would have to be done in another way. When you occupy a position in the public administration, you have to have experience and vision of how the SUS works [Sistema Único de Saúde]. Then, this person wanted to give orders without knowing the SUS well. Sometimes, in fact, there was this ‘little interference’. But we got along. However, as I already told you in our conversation, I’m leaving quite upset for not looking for me to say ‘look, you worked with us, but now it’s not possible anymore and we’re going to put someone else’. Everything would be better talked about, wouldn’t it? The way we walked in… Didn’t they call me to take over the secretariat? So, you should have called me now in person too, to thank you for what we’ve done and say that from today onwards I would no longer serve for the position. That’s all I have to say.