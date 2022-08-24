Do you know what the true color of the Moon is? This ‘superphoto’ answers

What is the color of the moon? Contrary to what our eyes see, the Moon is not white or yellow, but has a wide range of colors in gray, white, blue and brown tones. These details were revealed by two astrophotographers, who captured more than 200,000 images and brought out the colors and craters of Earth’s natural satellite in detail.

The most impressive image we’ve ever seen of the Moon was formed by Andrew McCarthy, an astrophotographer known for his spectacular photos of the cosmos, and Connor Matherne, a planetary scientist and amateur astrophotographer.

The two connected first on Reddit and then on Instagram. After talking about each other’s strengths, they decided to team up to take a photo of the Moon.

“When he and I put our heads together, we were able to do something a little off the mark for both of us, which is cool. The whole thing is put together like a mosaic, and each tile is made up of thousands of photos,” McCarthy told NPR. .

Image required over 200,000 photos and two years of processing to compose Image: Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne

Homage to the Artemis Mission

On Instagram, Andrew McCarthy stated that the image is a tribute to the Artemis 1 mission, scheduled for next Monday (29). NASA aims for the mission to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon by the end of this decade.

According to McCarthy, the project in partnership with Connor Matherne was named “The Hunt for Artemis”. [“Caçada à Artemis”, em tradução livre]a collaborative tribute to the Artemis 1 mission, due to take place on August 29.

“In 9 days, a human-rated lunar rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, demonstrating our capability for manned lunar missions for the first time in 50 years,” he posted on Instagram.

How was the photo taken?

The image was captured in just one night. To achieve perfection, the two astrophotographers captured thousands of images. McCarthy took more than 200,000 detailed photos of the moon from Arizona, while Matherne took another 500 images from Louisiana.

While Andrew focused on the details, Matherne focused on the colors of the natural satellite. After taking the images, the two worked at least two years to get the Moon’s true color and accurately demonstrate the craters.

According to the website Gizmodo, the impressive image has a total of 174 megapixels. McCarthy and Matherne explained to the publication that they did not use ultra-specialized equipment to take the pictures – just conventional cameras and an astronomical position tracker to move the camera.