Doing the bare minimum at work is the new trend on TikTok; but is it a good idea?

Bloomberg — The idea of ​​“doing the least at work”, or “quiet quitting”, as it is called in English, has reached a central point. This means more time for friends, family and hobbies, not to mention personal projects. But this last trend has drawbacks.

TikTok and Twitter (TWTR) are full of explainer videos on the topic. Despite what the name suggests, “quiet quitting” does not mean handing in a letter of resignation. Rather, it is a retraction of the culture that dominated the pre-pandemic era, of giving up everything in pursuit of professional ambitions.

The term comes to represent the idea that the employee performs the minimum that the job description calls for.

Balance between professional and personal

Zaid Khan, 24, who created a popular “quiet quitting” video on TikTok, said he started exploring “work reworking” during the coronavirus lockdown, when his job became very draining.

“I realized that no matter how hard I worked, the reward I was hoping for wasn’t going to come,” Khan, a software developer and musician, said in an interview.

“Overwork only gets you so far in American corporatism. And, as many of us have experienced in recent years, mental and physical health really takes a backseat to productivity in many of these structured corporate environments.”

According to a report released by the American Psychological Association in January of this year, the kind of burnout and stress that Khan faced reached record levels across all industries during the pandemic.

Organizational psychologist Ben Granger, head of employee experience at research firm Qualtrics, said “doing the bare minimum” can be a way to protect mental and physical health in a toxic work environment. But at the same time, staying in an unhappy job and working with minimal effort means giving up the satisfaction that can come from a good job.

Khan ended up quitting for real and switching to a company that respects his boundaries. “My manager tells me all the time, ‘Your health comes first,’” he said. “Whether you need to take a day off or if you need to take time off – there’s so much more to it than the work we’re doing.”

work for love

Antrell Vining, 25, works as a project manager in the finance industry. As part of a personal project, after work he creates content for social media about the tech industry and the work lives of millennials and Gen Z.

After dropping out of medical school to pursue a career in technology, he works to help others make similar career changes. With around 30,000 followers on TikTok, Vining makes money by offering career and resume consulting services, as well as through partnerships with companies.

For him, Doing the bare minimum at work means setting boundaries so he has the time and energy to pursue the project he truly loves. In one video, in which he mocks “quiet quitting,” he closes his laptop in the middle of a Zoom meeting when the clock strikes exactly 5 pm.

US government census data show that the coronavirus pandemic coincided with a record 5.4 million new businesses in the US last year alone.

“Nowadays, everyone is an entrepreneur type, and we prefer to put that extra energy into our own businesses outside of the standard 9am to 5pm hours”, Vining said via email. “After 5pm I take a breath and start working on my own stuff or spend time with friends and family,” she said. “I like to create content that reminds people that they should do the same.”

it’s not for everyone

Of course, not everyone is comfortable with the strategy. There are many reasons why people feel the need to keep their jobs at all costs – whether it’s health insurance, a fixed salary or any other benefit that traditional corporate jobs offer. And putting that at risk can be an expensive gamble to make.

Jha’nee Carter, 38, who calls herself the “Queen of HR” on TikTok, said the strategy of “doing the least” at work increased the stakes for already marginalized groups. “Can minorities afford to do that in corporate America? In my opinion, no”said Carter, who is a business coach and content creator, in a video.

Structural inequalities remain across many industries in the US: gender and racial pay gaps, for example, as well as a general dearth of diversity in leadership roles.

“We are seen differently, there is still an unconscious bias and therefore we have to go above and beyond to succeed. We can’t take the risk of being seen as underperforming, if we don’t live up to these expectations we are the first to be cut.” Jha’nee Carter

Recession risk

The “quiet quitting” went viral at a time of profound uncertainty in the job market. With a war for talent and more jobs than workers across the economy, at least in the US, employees end up having the upper hand over their bosses.

But a looming recession and layoffs at major companies like Apple (AAPL), Peloton Interactive and Walmart (WMT) indicate that the picture may be changing.

A new survey by consultancy PwC found that half of those surveyed are downsizing or planning to do so. A July report from Joblist, a job search platform, found that 60% of job seekers feel more urgency to find a new role now, before economic conditions change.

“Companies are laying off people fast,” Carter added in his video. “So if you’ve decided to choose to do the bare minimum at work, I really hope you’re considering looking for some other employment.”

