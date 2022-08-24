Dollar bills multiply in the country and can reduce travel expenses by up to 10%

Have one dollar bill it may still seem, in most people’s minds, to be something only for investors who have a lot of money to spend. But the reality is no longer quite this – and the common citizen already has at least four low-cost options Or until free to operate its resources in US currency.

The advantages are the conversion of the exchange rate according to the commercial dollar table instead of tourism and the reduction of the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF): in the dollar account, the rate is 1.1% payments made by debit card, against 6.38% on payments made abroad with credit cards issued in Brazil.

Everything through the app: C6 Bank, Inter and Nomad are among the options already available to Brazilian customers Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

One of the pioneers in the area, the wise launched its global account in 2016. The proposal was to simplify the way to transfer money abroad and make payments in other countries. Today, Wise’s global account supports 55 currencies. “Brazil was the biggest launch case in the world”, says Pedro Barreiro, Wise expansion leader.

For the executive, the increase in the supply of dollar-denominated accounts is due to the resumption of international travel. “Brazilians travel a lot and look for the most advantageous options, whether shopping in a neighboring country or having a baby shower in New York.”

Brazilians travel a lot and look for the most advantageous options, whether shopping in a neighboring country or having a baby shower in New York.” Pedro Barreiro, expansion leader at Wise

Later, in 2020, the multiple bank C6 Bank and the startup nomad entered the field with global account solutions. C6 has integrated the resource into a set that now includes 60 financial products in its mobile application, including a euro account. “To get people’s attention, we needed innovative products. We couldn’t just release one more product to improve over time. Copying banking products that works is very common”, says Luiz Marcelo Calicchio, founding partner of C6 Bank.

Continues after advertising

Nomad was born with a strategy focused on this market niche. Despite the name, the company is not just for digital nomads, but for everyone who wants to have a global account.

With the resumption of travel, which began last year, the company saw a jump in the number of accounts opened from 100,000 to 500,000. Considering the average of expenses, Caio Fasanella, investment leader at Nomad, estimates that the savings in purchases abroad are 10%.

“On average, the Nomad customer has a savings of 10% per purchase compared to the international credit card, which has the IOF and currency conversion fee. The average Brazilian spending on a trip is US$ 2,000. That is, the consumer can save $200″, he claims. Faced with high demand, the company estimates that it will earn 10 times more this year than in 2021.

One of the new entrants to the dollar account niche is Banco Inter. The institution purchased startup Use at the end of last year and launched the international account on its own app in July of this year.

Aloisio Matos, former CEO of Usend and today Inter’s international services leader, says that the objective of creating the dollar account for the bank’s customers is to offer ease. “There is a lot of bureaucracy to open an account in the United States. You must have a phone number and address in the country. Our account is for the Brazilian customer, all in a single application and with no minimum amount of transfers”, says Matos.

Continues after advertising

Stretching money abroad

To complete the “list” of foreign exchange accounts, the Revolut, a British bank known for its global accounts, will start operations in the country by the end of this year. The company already has a team of 30 people and is looking for an office in São Paulo. According to Glauber Mota, CEO of Revolut in Brazil, the international account will be opened in Singapore and can be used in several currencies, including real, dollar and euro.

How much does it cost to have an international account?

Despite the ease of having a dollar account, this benefit does not come completely without cost to the consumer. Although opening most accounts is free of charge, there are charges for each balance transfer (exchange conversion), withdrawals, payments made with a debit card and the conversion of money back to real.

Ballot no more: accounts operate with a debit card and charge for cash withdrawals. Photograph: Gary Cameron/Reuters

C6 charges an international account opening fee of US$ 30, which can be waived if the customer pays the annual fee on the Carbon credit card or has more than R$ 20,000 invested in the bank. In addition, there is a charge of US$ 10 in case of inactivity of the account for 12 months, which can harm those who buy dollars thinking about the long term and end up forgetting to use the account.

Nomad, a startup that laid off 20% of its team this year, three months after raising an investment of US$ 32 million, is also considering charging new fees to increase the profitability of the business.

Continues after advertising

On average, the Nomad customer has a savings of 10% per purchase compared to the international credit card, which has the IOF and currency conversion fee. The average Brazilian spending on a trip is US$ 2,000. That is, the consumer can save $200.” Caio Fasanella, investment leader at Nomad

Despite the extra cost compared to competitors, the strategy of integrating the global account into the same application is C6’s bet to grow. Behind traditional banks, the institution is in 24th place in the Central Bank’s exchange ranking from January to July this year, with revenues of US$ 13.1 billion. Despite being high, the figure is a fraction of Santander’s US$ 208 billion turnover, leader of the ranking in the period, showing that there is still much ground to be conquered.

How do I open my account?

The process of opening dollar accounts has been simplified by companies and everything is done with the cell phone, as long as you have valid identification documents, such as RG, CPF or CNH. The dollar balance appears in the app, in a separate area of ​​the BRL account interface. That is: the amounts are not mixed, each balance is in a separate field.

In the Banco Inter app, for example, just tap the icon of the Brazilian or US flags to switch between accounts in reais or dollars. At C6 Bank, simply drag the balance in reais to the side of the app to see the balance in dollars or euros. Once the international account is opened at any financial institution, the Brazilian consumer will need to include the dollar account in the income tax return annually.