Dollar falls and the stock market rises

The commercial dollar closed down 1.31% and was quoted at R$5.099 today. The euro, which yesterday was lower than the dollar for the first time in 20 years, fell again and closed at R$5.082.

In the external scenario, the day is marked by speculation about what will bring the next announcement by the Fed (Federal Reserve), the Central Bank of the United States, scheduled for Friday (26). Amid fears of a global recession, there is also hope that the bank’s boss will ease the rise in interest rates.

More recently, speeches by Fed officials have come on the hard line, which has pushed the dollar higher around the world, but the prospect of an economic slowdown has spurred bets on a softening of tone by the Fed — and today’s data backed it up. this thesis explicitly.

In the indoor scene, economist Victor Beyruti, from Guide Investimentos, cited the interview of the president and candidate for reelection by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo. “The economy issue was little discussed in the interview, but the current president signaled that he will continue with the reform agenda in an eventual second term”, said the Guide professional.

The president’s campaign viewed the re-election candidate’s participation in the interview as positive, without having made any major slips, two staff sources said Monday night. Bolsonaro told JN that he will recognize the results of the October elections “as long as they are clean and transparent”.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa has high

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 2.13%. At 112,857.10 points today, the index was driven mainly by Americanas, which rose almost 16%, and Vale.

In the view of economists at Bradesco, global attention remains focused on the Jackson Hole symposium, mainly given the concern of investors with the possibility of a more rigid monetary policy strategy by the Fed.

*With Reuters