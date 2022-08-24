Dollar falls and the stock market rises

The commercial dollar fell 1.31% and closed today at R$ 5,099. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), interrupted the downward trend of the last trading sessions and appreciated by 2.13%, closing at 112,857.10 points.

The dollar’s fall occurred after the release of weaker economic indicators in the United States, which, in the reading of investors, may serve as an argument for the US central bank to soften the harsh tone in communications about inflation and interest rate hikes.

The day abroad was also marked by speculation about what the next announcement by the Fed (Federal Reserve) will bring, the US Central Bank, scheduled for Friday (26). Amid fears of a global recession, there is also hope that the bank’s boss will ease the rise in interest rates.

More recently, speeches by Fed officials have come on the hard line, which has pushed the dollar higher around the world, but the prospect of an economic slowdown has spurred bets on a softening of tone by the Fed — and today’s data backed it up. this thesis explicitly.

In the domestic scene, economist Victor Beyruti, from Guide Investimentos, quoted the interview of the president and candidate for re-election by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, to Jornal Nacional, from TV Globo. “The subject of the economy was little discussed in the interview, but the current president signaled that he will continue with the reform agenda in an eventual second term,” he said.

The president’s campaign viewed the re-election candidate’s participation in the interview as positive, without having made any major slips, two staff sources said Monday night. Bolsonaro told JN that he will recognize the results of the October elections “as long as they are clean and transparent”.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa has high

The rise of the Ibovespa today was mainly driven by shares of Americanas and Vale. The retail giant renewed the valuation and rose almost 16%.

In the view of economists at Bradesco, global attention remains focused on the Jackson Hole symposium, mainly given the concern of investors with the possibility of a more rigid monetary policy strategy by the Fed.

*With Reuters