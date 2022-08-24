Dorival defines the team that takes São Paulo

Dorival Júnior has already defined the 11 holders that face São Paulo in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Flamengo coach keeps only four players who started the last match against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. That is, he will have the basis of a rested team. But it is worth remembering that some entered the final minutes of the game against the Palmeiras.

The four holders kept are João Gomes and Thiago Maia in midfield, defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Santos. Arturo Vidal, who came on during the match, remains on the bench. The information about Flamengo’s squad was given by journalist Cahê Mota, based on Dorival’s last training session before the game, this Tuesday (23). The Flamengo coach called the team as follows:

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

It is also possible to imagine the team of coach Rogério Ceni, São Paulo. The former coach of Mengão has the absence of defender Miranda, sent off in the quarterfinals against América-MG. The rest of the cast is available. See the likely lineup of São Paulo:

Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick (Luizão); Luciano and Calleri.

Match information between Flamengo and Sao Paulo

Flamengo and São Paulo have an appointment scheduled for Wednesday (24), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) at Morumbi. The return game will take place on September 14, at Maracanã, at 9:45 pm. Whoever advances will face the winner of the semifinal between Corinthians and Fluminense in the final.

