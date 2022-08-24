Douglas Luiz scores Olympic goal in Aston Villa rout

Aston Villa beat Bolton Wanderers, away from home, 4-1, and advanced to the third round of the English League Cup. Dion Charles scored for the home team at the University of Bolton Stadium and Brazilian Douglas Luiz scored an Olympic goal for the visitors, who secured victory with Danny Ings, Lucas Digne and Leon Bailey.

With the positive result, the team led by Steven Gerrard secured a spot in the next stage of the competition, which will feature the entry of the biggest teams in the country. The opponent, in turn, was eliminated and now focuses on the dispute of the 3rd national division.

Aston Villa occupies the 13th position of the Premier League and returns to the pitch on Saturday, at 10 am (GMT), when they host West Ham United. Bolton, 7th in the English third division, visit Plymouth Argyle at 11 am.

The game

Bolton opened the scoring in the 24th minute of the first half. After the defense failed, Kieran Lee regained possession, cleared the defender and activated Charles, who was free, facing the goal, and just pushed the ball into the back of the net. Twelve minutes later, Douglas Luiz took a corner and scored the Olympic goal, equaling the score.

Villa’s turnaround goal came in the 16th minute of the second stage. Ings hit low, in the goalkeeper’s right corner, and converted the penalty kick. Five minutes later, Digne received a beautiful deep pass from the English forward, finishing on the left side of the goal. To close the score, Bailey made a good move through the right wing, cut to the middle and turned the victory into a rout at 42.

After the match, Douglas Luiz celebrated the goal scored.

“I don’t know if it was the most beautiful goal of my career, I’ve scored some very beautiful ones, including with Villa’s shirt, but the Olympic goal is special. It’s a kind of goal that is very rare. a nice curve. Important goal for the moment of the match, it gave us peace of mind to seek victory and classification”, declared the steering wheel.

Shortly after the Brazilian’s feat, Aston Villa revealed a secret: the player had already scored an Olympic goal in training (see below). “Practice makes perfect,” the club wrote on social media.