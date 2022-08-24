During protest, BC servers ask for readjustment and end of the electoral use of Pix

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Last Tuesday (23), Central Bank (BC) servers made a virtual national act of protest against the delay of the Federal Government in sending the Provisional Measure for the Restructuring of BC’s Career to the National Congress. However, there was no stoppage of activities. Understand the subject better below.

Claims from Central Bank servers

In short, the category demands a meeting with Ciro Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House, in order to discuss the readjustment for next year. “If the Federal Government’s bullshit continues, BC servers may enter a differentiated operation in September, making some BC work processes difficult,” said the note from the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal).

Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal, condemned the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in an interview with Jornal Nacional last Monday (22), using Pix as an electoral weapon.

“Firstly, it is important to emphasize that the beginning of the Pix project is well before the mandate of the current President of the Republic”, he highlighted.

“This instant payment system was created and implemented by the Analysts and Technicians of the Central Bank of Brazil – that is, by public employees of the State, not by the current ruler or by any other government”, he added.

Pix developed in 2018

The decree of the Central Bank n. 97,909, which conceived the working group to create an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, before the election of the current government.

“Another thing: there is no news of any reference to Pix in the electoral program delivered in 2018 by the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro to the Superior Electoral Court. In other words, the project to create and implement Pix did not receive any support (or even mention) during the electoral campaign that elected the current President of the Republic. In addition, in a public speech held in November 2020, President Jair Bolsonaro declared that Pix was something linked to civil aviation, showing complete ignorance of the subject,” recalled Faiad.

readjustment

Also on Tuesday (23), representatives of federal servants went to the Ministry of Economy, to try to have the salary readjustment for civil servants included in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2023.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com