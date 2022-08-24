Ednaldo Rodrigues explains proposal for loss of points in case of racism in Brazilian football | football

The Brazilian Football Confederation will hold, this Wednesday, the first Seminar on Combating Racism and Violence in Football, at its headquarters in Barra da Tijuca, north of Rio de Janeiro.

During the event, the president of CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues announced the proposal, advanced by the gein apply sporting punishments, such as loss of points, against teams whose fans demonstrate racist behavior.

– I believe that only with a sporting penalty directly to the club will racism and prejudice leave football. I am democratic and I want this sentence to be discussed in court. So as not to give the impression that I’m throwing a pen and I’m a dictator. But it is important to mobilize against racism because there is no more room for racists,” he said.

– I will propose that the team lose at least 1 point in the competition. In disputed championships, such as the Brazilian, this can decide a title, a place in competition and even a relegation – he concluded.

In addition to having directors from the CBF, clubs and federations from all over Brazil, the event was opened with the presence of singer Gilberto Gil, as guest of honor, the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. .

After a presentation by the Camerata orchestra, formed mostly by young black people, and the exhibition of a video with a series of cases of racism in Brazilian football that occurred in recent years. Then, Gilberto Gil gave the opening speech.

– It is exactly a civic duty that brings us here. The great differences we have today in world sport in relation to racial and social issues are more than known and publicized. What brings us here is this commitment, this attitude of permanent surveillance in relation to our development process – said Gilberto Gil.

In recent months, Conmebol was called by Brazilian clubs due to several cases of racist demonstrations that took place in the South American. Since then, the entity has increased educational campaigns in stadiums and on TV.

In his speech, the president of Conmebol recalled that the entity increased the fine for cases of racism and said that the entity will be “ruthless” in the fight against discrimination.

– This CONMEBOL assumes its share of responsibility as a leading institution in continental football. We are determined to relentlessly pursue these practices. We carried out awareness campaigns, disseminated campaigns in the training categories, and applied major sanctions. Until 2018, the punishment was $3,000. This year, the fine rose to US$100,000 – said Alejandro Domínguez.

Football violence, another topic of the seminar, was addressed by Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, who did not attend in person, but sent a speech via video. The manager highlighted the case of striker William, who left Corinthians because of threats made by fans to him and his family.

– I was shocked to learn that a player left the club because of threats against his family. I also heard about cases of buses being attacked and raids on training centers. Sport teaches us life lessons like winning and losing, as well as respect for the game and rules. It teaches us to accept and deal with defeat, and the challenge of trying again. Football has a duty to protect the players who bring joy and happiness to everyone,” he said.

Then, the results of the 2021 Annual Report on Racial Discrimination in Football were presented. Last year, there were 74 cases of racism in football – 64 in Brazil and 10 in other South American countries. There were also 25 cases of LGBTphobia, 15 of Machismo (Brazil) and 10 of xenophobia.

The data were released during the debate table mediated by Fabiano Machado da Rosa, a lawyer specializing in anti-discrimination compliance, with the participation of Marcelo Carvalho, Director of the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football, and Onã Rudá, founder of LGBTricolor and Coletivo de Torcidas Canarinhos. LGBTQs.

– We are increasing the debate and having greater awareness of fans and players. In 2022 and 2021, many reported cases were reported by players. We are in 2022 discussing a case of racism that happened in Beira-Rio because Edenílson took an attitude to report it to the referee. More and more players are understanding that being called a monkey on the field by colleagues or the fans is not part of football – commented Marcelo Carvalho.

Onã Rudá, founder of LGBTricolor, and activist for the LGBTQIA+ cause revealed that a report will be released focused on surveying cases of homophobia. Based on data from the Observatory of Racial Discrimination and on own research he pointed to an even greater number of prejudiced manifestations in football: 45.

– Punishment is very important, but no action has been effective as we have achieved in Bahia, which is to put LGBT people to work within football. When diversity enters the field, LGBTphobia leaves football and also leaves society – he defended.