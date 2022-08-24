Eduardo Bolsonaro discusses with Marcos Palermo, former secretary of Health of São Carlos; video | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

Candidates for federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) and Marcos Palermo (MDB), former secretary of Health of São Carlos (SP), clashed in the central region of the city, this Monday (22), over a promise to ambulance that would have been made by Eduardo and was not fulfilled (see video above).

During the discussion, Eduardo’s security took Palermo’s cell phone and threw it on the floor and the deputy used profanity.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 2 Eduardo Bolsonaro discusses with the former municipal secretary of health, in São Carlos — Photo: Reproduction social networks Eduardo Bolsonaro discusses with the former municipal secretary of health, in São Carlos — Photo: Reproduction social networks

Palermo told g1 who was assaulted by one of the security guards and filed a report online. THE Military Police made a record of occurrence for “disintelligence”.

Eduardo Bolsonaro was in town this morning for an election campaign. O g1 tried, but failed to contact the deputy.

Eduardo Bolsonaro makes video with request for ambulance from São Carlos

Palermo went to Eduardo to question him about a promise to purchase an ambulance for the municipality, made in June 2021, through a video sent to the São Carlos Health Department. (see video above) and that would not have come to fruition.

In a video, Palermo and Eduardo appear side by side talking about the amendment request for the purchase of an ambulance. When asked about the promise, the deputy asks to see the video on the subject that he himself would have recorded and one of the security guards, who claims to be a policeman, throws the former secretary’s cell phone on the floor. (see video below).

Eduardo Bolsonaro’s security knocks down the cell phone of former São Carlos Health Secretary

Later, the former secretary approaches the deputy again, demanding the promise again and also points out that, in the 2018 election, the deputy received more than 10,000 votes in the municipality.

In response, the president’s son cursed Palermo with profanity and mocked the former secretary of health. “Are you coming to seal with me a little video?”, replied the deputy and reelection candidate (see video at the beginning of the report). Next, Palermo is pushed away by a man accompanying the deputy.