Elections 2022: is Brazil’s economy really better than that of other countries, as Bolsonaro said in JN?

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on Elections 2022: is Brazil’s economy really better than that of other countries, as Bolsonaro said in JN? 4 Views

Jair Bolsonaro

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Jair Bolsonaro will seek re-election in October

In an interview with National Journalfrom TV Globo, this Monday (22/8), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the numbers of the Brazilian economy “are fantastic taking into account the rest of the world”.

“If you take today’s data, you see Brazil as perhaps the only country in the world with deflation, a country where inflation will be lower than, for example, England, lower than the United States,” said the candidate. to reelection.

In the monthly variation from June to July, Brazil registered a deflation of 0.68% in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The fall came, however, after successive increases in inflation levels. In the last 12 months, for example, inflation in the country is 10.07%, even with the fall recorded in July.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Malafaia criticizes Moraes and PF action: “Brazil is in danger”

In a video published on his Instagram profile, the pastor says that if someone prefers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved