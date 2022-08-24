Embraer announces first ‘flying car’ tests in urban North America – News

Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer, announces its first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation in North America using a Blade Air Mobility-provided helicopter in preparation for the arrival of the electric landing and vertical take-off (eVTOL).

The company’s objective is to study operations, ground services and passenger journeys, as well as the needs of the eVTOL operator, creating more accessible and faster connections to downtown Chicago.





The UAM simulation will take place in Chicago, Illinois (USA) for three weeks, starting with ground tests on September 12 – simulating service, infrastructure and equipment requirements for eVTOL – and passenger flights on the 14th.





After the “flying car” simulation, the city will gain knowledge about the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to enable the launch and expected long-term growth of UAM in the region.

“Simulating the operation of eVTOL in Chicago allows us to study how people will experience this service and understand all the ecosystem requirements for our products and services, while presenting the benefit of urban air mobility in one of the most important and North America”, explains André Stein, co-CEO of Eve, in a note.

“We are finalizing preparations to run these simulations efficiently and sustainably and look forward to helping prepare Chicago for a zero-emissions transportation solution.”





For the simulation, Eve formed a consortium of partners with Blade, Republic Airways, Halo Aviation, Vertiport Chicago, Village of Tinley Park, Village of Schaumburg, Acciona, SkyWest, Inc. and Speedbird Aero.

A helicopter representing Eve’s future eVTOL will transport passengers from Vertiport Chicago’s facilities to two helipads located northwest and southwest of the city. The first route will connect the Chicago vertiport with the Schaumburg municipal helipad, and the second route, the Chicago vertiport with the Tinley Park heliport in Illinois.

Flights are on sale from this Tuesday (23) on Blade’s app and website.



