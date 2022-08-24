Europe suffers from drought, gas cuts and energy shortages – 23/08/2022

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

Europe is currently going through the most delicate moment in its recent history. An unprecedented drought has sparked fires and damaged European crops this summer, as Russia announced a new cut in natural gas supplies to the western part of the continent. This all takes place in the midst of the most serious inflationary crisis of the century and contributes to an even more expressive increase in food and energy prices in the region.