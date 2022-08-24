Everywhere, game from the former GTA producer, is revealed; Look

Everywhere, a game with a narrative focus by Leslie Benzies, former producer of GTA, was presented at Gamescom 2022. Small snippets of the game were shown in a short trailer, and the game is scheduled to debut in 2023.

Platforms have not yet been announced. Build A Rocket Boy’s proposal looks promising and a world full of possibilities awaits players.

Check out the trailer for Everywhere below:

Everywhere is a proposal where gameplay, adventure and creativity mix to discover an experience in “diverse worlds”. Gameplay is described as a way to connect with the world around you and the digital universe.

More information about Everywhere will be revealed in the coming months.

Everywhere has previously been speculated by gaming industry insiders. With the game presented to the public at Gamescom 2022, Leslie Benzies confirmed that he will reveal more information over the next few months, as well as talking about the pride he feels for the studio:

Our intention has always been to push the limits of what a video game can offer and deliver an innovative player experience. The team we’ve built and the partners we’ve made since our founding are coming together around the unique vision we’re bringing to life.

