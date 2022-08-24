Ex-BBB Laís Caldas exposes the progress of the process against Maíra Cardi. Understand!

Laís Caldas, a former participant of “BBB22”, told how the lawsuit against Maíra Cardi, who raised suspicions about the end of her marriage with Arthur Aguiar, winner of the last edition of Globo’s reality show, is going. While participating in a podcast, Maíra Cardi referred to Laís as “the one with the droopy eye”, at the time, the medical team even filed a lawsuit against the influencer. However, in an interview with Yahoo, Laís said that she will not proceed with the request and explained the reason.

Attending the recording of “Rolling Kitchen”, a culinary reality directed by Paulo Vieira, the doctor explained that Maíra’s speech did not reach her. “It didn’t hit me at all, my self-esteem was always up there. I don’t care about these things, but there are people who do. Now, for a public person to say the kind of thing she said…“, said.

“When I left the house I was silent, I even took the process off her back. My team cared, but when I left the house, I didn’t care. But, precisely so that it doesn’t happen to others, I found an opportunity to expose this to people to be less toxic“, he pointed out.

Like Jade Picon, Laís Caldas was on the opposite side of Arthur Aguiarwho made a moving outburst about his life after the Globo reality show, inside the game, starting the controversy with Maíra Cardi. Despite that, Laís said that she never received malicious comments on the street., only in the Internet. “I’ve never had any attacks on the streets. Every now and then one or another appears on the internet, but I think it’s something that happens to every public person. On the streets, I just get affection,” he said.

Ex-BBB undergoes cosmetic procedure

Outside the “BBB”, recently Laís Caldas underwent an upper blepharoplasty, an aesthetic procedure known as “foxy eyes”, in addition to the CO2 laser for rejuvenation of the face and neck region. “I decided to do it because of the expression lines and sagging under my eyes that had been bothering me for four years. I had already had procedures to improve, but I was still bothered. I decided to do it because of that, not because of the internet’s criticism. I’m really liking the result“, he celebrated.