Fake profile of Demi Lovato as SC university student on dating app goes viral | Santa Catarina

Whoever entered the Tinder application on Sunday (21) in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, may have found the singer Demi Lovato . One fake profile of the artist was created, with photos of her and a description informing that she would be a student at the Regional Community University of Chapecó (Unochapecó). The reproduction of the profile and a conversation was published on a social network and went viral.

In interactions with other users, the fake Demi Lovato responded with lyrics translated into Portuguese. In the case of the disclosed conversation, with Cool for the summer.

The profile was made by a resident of Chapecó called Augusto, who asked that his surname not be disclosed. The fake account was created on Sunday (21) and was online for less than 24 hours.

“I was fooling around on Sunday and I thought: ‘Let’s play on the internet,'” said Augusto.

In the fake profile, Demi Lovato’s sexual orientation would be “demisexual”, an allusion to the singer’s name. The term means that sexual attraction occurs only with emotional or affective involvement or connection.

This was not the first time that Augusto created a fake profile of Demi. In 2017, he made an account for the singer after seeing the repercussion of a similar one made with the artist Lana Del Rey.

Augusto said that, that year, he was surprised by the number of men who did not recognize Demi Lovato on the social network. “I didn’t expect it, but it worked very well and it was very funny”, he joked.

According to him, not even when he replied with the singer’s lyrics, the information that the profile was fake was noticed. “Maybe they even know some of Demi’s songs. But they don’t associate it with the image,” he said.

2 of 2 Demi Lovato releases the eighth album of her career, ‘Holly Fvck’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter of the singer Demi Lovato releases the eighth album of her career, ‘Holly Fvck’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter of the singer

Augusto also said that he already had music in mind when he was called by men. “I already went with the lyrics on the tip of my tongue. After you say: ‘Got my mind on your body, and your body on my mind‘ [tenho minha mente no seu corpo e seu corpo na minha mente]’, men lose track,” he joked.

