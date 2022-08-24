‘Family Cases’: Christina Rocha’s program on SBT will go off the air after 18 years – Emais

SBT announced this Tuesday, 23, that the program ‘Casos de Família’, presented by Cristina Rocha, will no longer be shown after 18 years on the air. Photo: SBT

O SBT announced this Tuesday, 23, that the program Family cases will stop airing after 18 years on the air. In a statement, the network said it had suspended filming of the attraction.

According to the television channel, the program presented by Christina Rocha will be in the air until the day September 9 and after that it will be replaced by soap operas. The attraction is shown from Monday to Friday from 15:00.

The broadcaster did not rule out the return of Family cases in 2023, “with a new season and new stories”, and reiterated that the show’s host will continue as a SBT contractor.

The attraction debuted on the channel in 2004 and, since 2009, was presented by Christina Rocha. Responsible for outstanding scenes on Brazilian television, the program welcomes family and friends with problems that need to be resolved.

See the full statement:

“The Communications Office informs that SBT will suspend the recordings of the program Family cases from this week. The broadcaster informs that the program may return in 2023, with a new season and new stories. It is worth remembering that presenter Christina Rocha will remain hired by SBT. At the time of the attraction, soap operas will be shown. Family cases will be on the air until September 9.”