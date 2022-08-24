Fátima Bernardes publishes photo and beauty of her son impresses

Beauty of Fátima Bernardes’ son draws attention in rare photo

Fátima Bernardes posted a rare photo with his son Vinícius Bonemer, after meeting his son at the airport. For those who don’t know, Vinícius returned to Brazil after a season in France.

In addition to Fátima Bernardes, there were William Bonner, father of Vinícius, and his current wife, the physical therapist Natasha Dantas, who also went to receive Vinícius on his return home.

In fact, for those who don’t remember, Fátima Bernardes’ son suffered a coup where criminals even used the student’s data, after discovering his CPF, to request emergency aid.

At the time, Fatima even commented on the matter:

“So far we are fighting against it. We speak, we denounce and so far we have not been able to finish this case. Legally it is not resolved”she said still surprised.

What ex-cook revealed about Fátima Bernardes that left the public quite shocked: “It’s fake” Fátima Bernardes’ boyfriend discloses image of William Bonner and confirms: “I’ll even make popcorn” Fátima Bernardes appears alongside William Bonner and makes a public statement with the family together

Vinicius’ girlfriend makes a statement on social media

It is worth remembering that Fátima’s son decided not to depend on his parents financially and left Brazil to study Computer Engineering in France. Very discreet, the boy took four years to admit he was dating. However, on the couple’s anniversary, the truth was revealed.

On social networks, the lucky daughter-in-law of Fátima Bernardes, Thalita Martins, published a photo next to Vinícius and declared to the boy: “Today we close another cycle and start another. It’s been 4 years of much love and partnership!”, wrote the student’s girlfriend.

“I am very happy to see everything we have built together. I am grateful to have you by my side, always supporting and motivating me. You soothe me and warm me! Let’s go together, always! I love you more than anything”, said the young boyfriend of Fátima Bernardes’ son.

Fátima Bernardes, made a point of paying the lovebirds in the comments of the publication: “I miss you, you beautiful ones!”, wrote the presenter.