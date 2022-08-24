Federal court blocks construction of Havan store in Blumenau

In response to a request from the Federal Public Ministry, the Federal Court suspended the authorizations that allowed the construction of a Havan store in the Historic Center of Blumenau. According to the decision, the architecture of the building would harm the historical heritage of the region. The request was made by the MPF yesterday.

The judge responsible for the case, Rosimar Terezinha Kolm, of the 1st Federal Court of Blumenau, argued that the department store would not be in harmony with the assets listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan). The construction would harm, in his understanding, mainly the Lutheran Church of Espírito Santo.

Havan can still appeal the decision to the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, in Porto Alegre.

O UOL sought out Havana for a position on the matter, but so far has not received a response.

Hang was the subject of search and seizure

Today, Luciano Hang was the subject of a search and seizure warrant by the Federal Police, by order of the Minister of the Supreme, Alexandre de Moraes. Hang participates in groups with other Bolsonarista businessmen in which the defense of a coup d’état was discussed in the event of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in the elections.

Hang said he was “treated like a thief” and denies he defended a coup d’état. On Instagram, Hang says that he has always defended democracy and that he is calm, but regretted the possibility of losing access to his social networks. He stated that his cell phone was taken during the PF operation.

The revelation of the content of the messages exchanged in a group of Bolsonarista businessmen on WhatsApp was made by journalist Guilherme Amado, from the newspaper Metrópoles, last week.

In the report, Hang appears saying he wants President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be reelected, but there are no messages in which he supports a coup in the event of Lula’s victory.

In a note sent to the press after the operation, Hang said he was surprised by PF agents at his company at 6 am and denies having defended a coup.