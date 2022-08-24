Federal Police in PE warns of scam in which victim sees bank account being ’emptied’; learn how to protect yourself | Pernambuco

A new type of internet scam allows the victim to see their bank account being “emptied” in real time. According to an alert made this Tuesday (23) by the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Pernambuco, the scam, called “phantom hand”, is applied by invading victims’ cell phones.

Criminals use recordings from telephone exchanges and simulate transferring the call to an operator who is, in fact, a member of the gang. According to the PF, they claim that there was a strange movement in the account, a suspicious purchase or unknown debt.

Another way to trick victims is to send emails or text messages with fake links to download an app or even forge a security update for the bank app or mobile phone. Some messages are alarmist, with statements like “your phone is infected”, always trying to get the victim to install some fake program.

Once the application is installed, criminals are able to access victims’ cell phones and use banking applications to pay bills and slips, transfer amounts, apply for loans and carry out other transactions.

Banks never get in touch asking to install apps or send links to their customers without their having asked. If in doubt, contact your bank yourself using the phone number on the back of your card or go to your branch for clarification.

Never install unknown apps or received by instant messages, SMS, WhatsApp or emails.

Avoid downloading banking apps outside the official store of your mobile operating system

Official bank apps are already safe. There is no record of security breaches recorded and no additional applications need to be installed to increase security.

The customer can see in the app itself, in case a transaction has not been approved. If nothing appears, it is a sign that this could be a scam.

Always use two-factor authentication for transaction authorization.

Develop the habit of changing your passwords regularly, creating strong passwords and storing them securely in a trusted manager.

If you have already been a victim of the “ghost hand” scam or any other financial fraud, look for a police station specializing in digital crimes and file a report.