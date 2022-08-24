Federal Police warn of cell phone scam

The Federal Police warns of a scam called “Phantom Hand” that is being carried out by criminals with the intention of stealing bank credentials and transferring money from accounts. It is estimated that 40 thousand people have already been victims of criminal practice in Brazil.

The scam starts with the victim receiving a call that the recording appears to be from a switchboard of their bank or financial institution. When transferred to an attendant – who is actually a criminal himself – he informs that there are strange movements such as a suspicious purchase or a possible account invasion.

Another way to start the scam is text messages and emails with fake links that lead to download apps or security updates.

With the approaches described, the scammer says that it is necessary to carry out a fake security update for the bank application and convinces the victim to install an application (also fake) so that the security problems are resolved.

The application used is capable of providing access to the device to the criminal. In the podcast Segurança em Rede, episode: “Fuja da Mão Phantom” from Banco do Brasil, a customer who almost fell for the scam reported that the application used by the criminal was TeamViewer.

With the application installed, the scammer takes access to the cell phone in real time and begins to transfer the victim’s values, apply for loans and carry out other transactions.

Tips to protect yourself from the scam

Banks never get in touch asking to install apps or send links to their customers without their having asked. If in doubt, contact your bank yourself using the phone number on the back of your card or go to your branch for clarification.

Never install unknown applications or received by instant messages, SMS, WhatsApp or emails.

Avoid downloading banking apps outside the official store of your mobile operating system

Official bank apps are already safe. There is no record of security breaches recorded and no additional applications need to be installed to increase security.

The customer can see in the app itself, in case a transaction has not been approved. If nothing appears, it is a sign that this could be a scam.

Always use two-factor authentication for transaction authorization.

Develop the habit of changing your passwords regularly, creating strong passwords and storing them securely in a trusted manager.

If you have already been a victim of the “ghost hand” scam or any other financial fraud, look for a police station specializing in digital crimes and file a report.

With information from Banco do Brasil and G1

Image: diy13/Shutterstock

