Find out what the ‘armadillo disease’ is, which killed a teenager in Piauí – 08/24/2022

A 16-year-old teenager died from complications caused by an infection of the fungus paracoccidioidomycosis (PCM), known as “armadillo disease”, last Saturday (20) in Simões (PI), 440 km south of Teresina. He was hospitalized for eight days and was intubated.

The brother, aged 14, and a friend of the victim, aged 22, were also infected and the eldest is hospitalized in serious condition with difficulty breathing. The three went out hunting armadillos about a month ago and then showed symptoms of the disease.

“There is a culture of hunting armadillos and some people sell the meat. The place where they would have been contaminated by the fungus is in an area of ​​a mountain range in the region”, said Zé Wlisses, mayor of Simões, in an interview with UOL Notícias. This is not the first time that the municipality has recorded a case of the disease.

The disease caused by PCM is a type of systemic mycosis, that is, it is caused by a fungus and acquired by inhalation. This type of contamination reaches the lungs first and can spread throughout the body. According to the Ministry of Health, it is one of the ten leading causes of death from chronic and recurrent infectious and parasitic diseases in the country.

Despite being associated with armadillos, the disease is not transmitted from animals to humans. Contamination occurs through the management of contaminated soil, so it is a disease associated with agricultural activities, such as soil preparation. Male rural workers between 30 and 60 years of age are the most affected by the chronic form of the disease.

In the case that happened in Simões, the fungus was present in the place where the armadillos were found by the young people. “The fungus stays in the burrow, which is the armadillo’s shelter. With illegal hunting, [a pessoa] ends up inhaling the spores released through the air and infection usually occurs. The ideal is not to hunt armadillos, because it is illegal”, says José Noronha, an infectious disease specialist and director of the Natan Portella Tropical Diseases Institute, in Teresina, to the UOL News.

Symptoms

People who are infected by the fungus may have:

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breathe

difficulty breathing

lymph node swelling

Abdominal pain

The disease can manifest itself in three ways:

acute: progresses rapidly, from weeks to months, and is considered serious

progresses rapidly, from weeks to months, and is considered serious Chronicle: manifests more slowly, symptoms persist for four to six months; 90% of patients have pulmonary involvement

manifests more slowly, symptoms persist for four to six months; 90% of patients have pulmonary involvement Residual: the disease spreads and leaves sequelae in organs other than the lungs, such as the skin, larynx, trachea, adrenal glands, nervous system, and lymphatic system

Treatment

When presenting symptoms, the person should consult a doctor to perform an exam and confirm the diagnosis of PCM, as the disease can be confused with other mycoses or lung diseases.

Once contamination is confirmed, treatment is done with antifungal drugs, depending on the severity of the condition.