Find out when the Auxílio Brasil loan must be RELEASED after the sanction of BOLSONARO and see the latest news

After months of discussion, the Aid Brazil loan was officially approved by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in early August. Now, the measure moves on to regulation, by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries who are part of the program seek more information about payroll loans. It is worth remembering that this loan is part of MP 1,106/22, approved since March by Congress.

see below when the Auxílio Brasil loan should be released.

Brazil Aid Loan;

Auxílio Brasil loan has already been released;

Loan Auxílio Brasil will be released when?

LOAN CONSIGNED AID BRAZIL

The Auxílio Brasil loan is a type of credit that, if approved, may compromise up to 40% of the total benefit amount.

Currently, Auxílio Brasil has a minimum installment of R$ 600. Thus, those who apply for the loan can receive up to R$ 240. Of this amount, 5% is available for withdrawal or amortization of debts on the card.

It is important to point out, however, that those who apply for the loan in question will receive a smaller portion of Auxílio Brasil, since it is automatically deducted from the benefit’s payroll.

HAS THE BRAZIL AID LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED?

Even after being sanctioned by the president, the Aid Brazil loan is not yet available. This is because the modality still needs to be regulated by the Ministry of Citizenship. Only then will more detailed information such as payment dates, fees and interest be disclosed.

There is no exact date yet. of when the consignment will be officially released.

WHEN WILL THE AID BRASIL LOAN BE IN THE ACCOUNT?

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said in a press conference that the Aid Brazil loan Do you have an estimate of when it will be released? According to him, until the beginning of September, the payroll should be available to those who are part of the program.