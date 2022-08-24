Finland’s premier apologizes for photo of friends kissing and with t-shirt up inside official residence | World

After becoming involved in controversy over a video in which she dances to the floor with friends, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, apologized this Wednesday (24) for a photo taken inside the government’s summer residence in which two of her friends appear with their shirts up and kissing, with a sign that says “Finland” over their breasts.

Despite stressing that I’m not doing anything wrong, Marin – who gained prominence this year after facing threats from Vladimir Putin, president of neighboring Russia – said he decided to apologize for feeling that “the photo is not appropriate” for the location where it was taken. She confirmed that the friends were inside her official residence, during a private party.

Image released by one of the friends of Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, during a party inside the government's official summer residence.

“In my opinion, that photo should not have been taken. I apologize for that”declared Marin, according to the Finnish TV network YLE.

She claimed, however, that the photo was taken during a private party on her summer vacation and that the names of the guests, all friends of hers, were previously passed to the security team at the residence, which is close to Helsinki, as established. the protocol.

“We only used the sauna area, but we did not enter the interior of the residence, only the bathrooms on the ground floor,” he explained.

Saying she was pressured by the video in which she appears dancing with friends released last week, Marin, 36, claimed that she is “human” and that the focus of attention should be on her work.

“This week hasn’t been easy. It’s been hard. But I want to believe that people look at the work we do, not what we do in our spare time.”

Finnish PM appears singing and dancing in private party footage

Last week, Marin – who in 2019 became the youngest leader in the world, aged 36 – was the subject of a great deal of controversy in the country over a video of a private party in which she appears dancing with excitement and to the floor. and singing with friends.

The opposition criticized the prime minister’s stance at a delicate moment for the country – Finland faces an economic crisis due to high electricity prices and tensions with neighboring Russia over the process of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) . The application for NATO membership generated an unprecedented crisis on the part of Moscow, which threatened unprecedented retaliation against the Nordic country.

Another part of the population, however, supported the prime minister. Marin went public to rebuke critics, and claimed she was doing nothing wrong.

“I’m disappointed that this video was made public. I spent the night with friends, partying, yes. I danced and sang. But I have no reason to do drugs, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve done perfectly nice things, nothing to hide.” , said Marin at the time.