‘Fireoffs at startups were a mistake by the funds’, says one of the main investors in the country

Traditionally, the strategy of startups is to raise investment rounds and burn cash in aggressive expansion – until they receive the next, usually larger, check. In recent months, however, the scenario has changed.

With capital shortages caused by rising global interest rates, investors fled the risk and left startup founders without the funding needed to grow. This resulted in business cuts to balance expenses and secure cash during the period.

“The mistake is not the entrepreneur, but the funds, which promised new rounds, but are no longer investing”, says João Kepler, founder of Bossanova Investments, one of the main sources of checks for startups in the country. In the first half of 2022, there were 85 contributions (up from 78 in the first six months of last year), according to the Distrito innovation platform.

In addition, the firm managed to increase the number of checks given to these companies, navigating against the market: BRL 26.8 million were invested until the end of June 2022, compared to BRL 13 million in the same period in 2021.

To Estadão, Kepler spoke about the timing for startups in terms of investment and Bossanova’s plans to keep growing. Read the main excerpts below:

What explains the increase in investments in Bossanova startups in a year marked by retraction?

We decided to accelerate investments because we had cash. More than that, we have many investors looking for us. So why not accelerate? The secret is opportunity. We give back to society what, back then, as an entrepreneur, I didn’t have. Bossanova wants to distribute the money better so that more companies can capture and succeed. So that, up front, we multiply the amount invested.

With the current scenario, was there a drop in the unit value of these checks?

From ‘series A’ startups back, where Bossanova operates, we are increasing checks, not decreasing. There is more investment opportunity. We were always very down to earth. We’ve never done a stretched valuation based on fintech fashion, for example. The investor who invests after Bossanova knows that the previous round was very adjusted, based on what the entrepreneur will need in 15 months. So we didn’t have any startups that had to downgrade. We gained a lot from this scenario and, therefore, we increased the checks.

According to Distrito, Bossanova was the one that invested the most in early-stage startups. Does the manager intend to continue this strategy?

We intend to continue on what is our main thesis, which is angel checks or pre-seeds. Seed is something new. And we have a very good output: there are 75 exits. Our strategy means getting out before everyone else. And it’s important to be known as a check leader. Because the best deals come to us. There is much more capital out there than projects to invest in. In Brazil, it’s the opposite. So I need access to the best projects before anyone else.

Does Bossanova intend to create more committees focused on specific segments?

We are in many sectors, but others are lacking. We have committees on sports and safety, and we’re going to open the gaming one. We want to have all verticals mapped and served by Bossa Nova. The advantage of these committees is that there are up to four experts in each of these areas who help us make the investment decision. It’s like an endorsement. We just don’t intend to enter the government segment (govtechs) and hardware, such as 3D house printing.

Doesn’t this comprehensive range distract from the focus?

We have the specialists, who do not take away our focus. And we have an investment mat that is the same for everything. Only the segment changes. We are not a duck, an animal that swims poorly and flies poorly. Not even a Swiss Army knife, which does everything in half. We do everything very well.

In this more complex scenario of 2022, the fashion is to be “rational” in investments. So what is the ideal startup these days?

I believe in break even, which is the balance point between a company’s revenue and expenses. How much capacity does a startup have to return to break even if it stops receiving investment? If it stops receiving investment, does the startup die? No? So, it’s a company to invest in.

Are layoffs a solution in this crisis?

What happened is that the funds promised money if the entrepreneurs accelerated the startup’s growth. The mistake was not the entrepreneur’s, but the funds that guaranteed and continued to make rounds, but now they are no longer investing, forcing the founders with cash management. Now is the time to find the good entrepreneurs, because this crisis is a very important tidy brake. We have never had such a good time to return to the principles of entrepreneurship or investing.

So, the problem of the crisis in layoffs is not the management of entrepreneurs?

Not. The funds asked to accelerate. They put wood on the fire…

How does this affect our overall innovation ecosystem?

Now, many startups will become traditional companies to continue surviving. A startup does not distribute dividends, does not pay high fees and reinvests everything it earns. They will have to make a profit and include the partner-investor in the social contract.

What have you been advising your entrepreneurs?

We mapped our portfolio. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have implemented a control system that monitors monthly, up or down 20%, the revenue and expense projection of our invested startups. Any variation outside this margin allows our team to take action and help the entrepreneur. Our startup mortality rate is 6%, a very low number. That is, about 1,600 invested companies and we only lost 82.

Does Bossanova care to look for ‘unicorns’?

It’s an “American dream”, you know? Today, I don’t care about unicorns. Having a billion dollar company is a consequence of a job well done. As it stands today, unicorns are going to get harder without the big 2021 investment rounds.

What has been said in the market is that, in recent years, we have had many startups that should not have become unicorns. Do you agree?

Hope not. Going forward, I expect the valuations to be all very well adjusted to the rationale. But I really don’t know if it matters. It’s not relevant. It’s not because Bossanova doesn’t have one (unicorn in the portfolio). It is not our thesis.