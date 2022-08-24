Five facts about the body of those who exercise regularly – Health

According to the IBGE, only 30.1% practice the recommended level of physical exercise daily (photo: karabulakastan/Pixabay) Everyone knows that physical exercises are the greatest allies to maintain a healthy lifestyle, whether with outdoor activities or in gyms. However, maintaining this routine is still not a reality for the Brazilian people. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), only 30.1% practice the recommended level of physical activities. Karina Santos, family doctor at Sami, a health care provider in So Paulo, listed the main factors that benefit the body of those who practice physical exercise regularly:

1- Lowers blood pressure

“Maintaining the exercise routine, even with daily walks, helps to reduce blood pressure, because it improves blood circulation – which is a great benefit for those with hypertension. The activity also balances the levels of good cholesterol and reduces the bad, decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart attack or stroke.”

2 – Strengthens bones and joints

“Physical activities help strengthen bones and joints by promoting bone growth and increasing their strength. Thus, it prevents osteoporosis and the risk of injuries, falls and fractures related to the weakening of bones.”

“Sleep is also affected with recurrent activity practices. A study carried out by the Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep, at Howard County General Hospital in the United States, showed that people who exercised for at least 30 minutes had better sleep quality on the day of their birth. Practice. Whether sleeping faster or even feeling more relaxed and rested, sleep ends up being deeper and more restorative. This is due to the “positive” fatigue of the bones after exercise”.

4 – Increases libido

“It seems like a myth, but it’s not. Studies have already proven that maintaining an exercise routine contributes to increased libido and better sexual performance. A research published by The Journal of Sexual Medicine, for example, revealed that men who do not practice physical activities have 50% more likely to have erectile dysfunction than those who exercise. And among women, those who practice at least six hours of exercise had higher levels of arousal, desire and lubrication than those who were sedentary. This is thanks to improved circulation blood pressure and increased physical resistance.”

“In addition to the benefits mentioned above, better performance at work is also noticed after including exercise in everyday life. Physical activity influences brain health, including improved memory and ability to learn and concentrate. There is also a reduction in the chances of diseases psychological disorders such as depression and anxiety, as with activities, the neurotransmitters responsible for noradrenaline and serotonin – substances that cause happiness – increase the dosage in the human body.”