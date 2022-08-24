Five games revealed for Xbox Game Pass at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

I confess that we didn’t have high expectations for today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 event, but things went well, especially for Xbox fans who discovered several games that will arrive on Game Pass.

To start with, we have Lies of P, the revamped Pinocchio game that is being highly anticipated by people who enjoy soulike. Another one on the list is GRID Legends, which joins EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 1st. The indie You Suck at Parking is also confirmed for PC Game Pass and the same goes for the multiplayer game Mad Streets.

To top it off, Xbox’s Major Nelson revealed that Hardspace Shipbreaker will be coming to the console version of Game Pass in September! Out of nowhere, we had a lot of things, after all.

Lies of P (2023)

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is a soulful action game set in a dark world of the Belle Époque. Guide Pinocchio on his relentless journey to become human.

Hardspace Shipbreaker (September 20, 2022)

Experience the everyday life of a working class ship savior in Hardspace: Shipbreaker, where every turn brings opportunities for big profits but even greater risks depending on your reflexes and skill. Experience the thrill of living, dying and repeating the cycle as you fight with state-of-the-art physics and demolition effects set in a realistic industrial sci-fi future in the game’s story mode, or sit back, relax and lose yourself practicing your skills save in Free Play.

GRID Legends (September 1, 2022)

GRID Legends delivers exciting wheel-to-wheel motorsport action. Create dream racing events, participate in live races, experience a dramatic virtual production story and embrace the sensation of spectacular racing.

You Suck at Parking (no date yet)

You Suck at Parking is the only racing game where your objective is to stop. Colorful and uphill, challenge the world and customize your ride in this ever-evolving parking simulator.

Mad Streets (no date yet)