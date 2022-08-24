Flamengo discloses related to the duel with São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil

São Paulo and Flamengo will face each other on the night of next Wednesday (24), at Morumbi, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On the night of the next Wednesday (24th), Sao Paulo and Flamengo face each other in Morumbi, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. At the best moment of the season, Rubro-Negro seeks to build a good result in the first leg, to play more calmly at Maracanã.

This Tuesday afternoon (23), Flamengo released the list of related teams for tomorrow’s match. Remembering that goalkeeper Diego Alves, defender Rodrigo Caio and striker Bruno Henrique are still missing, injured, in addition to right-back Varela and midfielder Pulgar, who were not registered in the Copa do Brasil.

Check out the complete list of Flamengo related:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Santos

Sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

Defenders: David Luiz, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Pereira and Pablo

Midfielders: De Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Matheus França, Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo and Vidal

Forwards: Everton Cebolinha, Gabriel Barbosa, Lázaro, Marinho, Pedro and Vitinho