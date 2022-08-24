Flamengo has absences today against São Paulo; see who’s out

Credit: Divulgacao/Flamengo

São Paulo x Flamengo face each other this Wednesday (24), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Away from home, the Carioca team is looking for a good advantage to decide at home.

For tonight’s duel, Flamengo has five absences. Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (muscle strengthening), Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery), Varela and Pulgar (were not entered in the tournament)

After saving holders, in the Brasileirão, Dorival Júnior will be able to climb maximum strength against Tricolor. At the weekend, the coach praised the strength of the group and will continue with the rotation.

– We are trying to work by attacking the possibilities. We proposed a situation, the players understood, they are motivated. All are important. When it was placed in the title, for me, it doesn’t exist. Both play one and the other. They don’t mind playing on Sunday or Wednesday. Everyone is engaged. If we continue with this attitude, we will get results.

-We are looking for the best for Flamengo. The games have shown positive things. Even so, we are working to improve the capacity of both teams, we have no more injuries. I’m running a team that’s passing confidence, has variety in play, infiltration, third-man arrival. It’s training work.

rival has problems

Rogério Ceni should not count on Gabriel Neves for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil. The midfielder suffered a trauma to his right ankle and did not train. In addition to him, Miranda is out, as he is serving suspension. With this, there is a chance for the coach to abandon the scheme with three defenders.

– We’re going to make some choices. Or work on all fours, in this game against Flamengo, or choose another defender and play in the system that we are more used to. Some who played today cannot enter the field for the Copa do Brasil, as they were not registered in time. We will do an analysis – he said.

SAO PAULO X FLAMENGO

BRAZILIAN CUP – SEMI-FINAL

Place: Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: August 24, 2022 at 9:30 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (SC) [FIFA]Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE).

Video referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Where to watch: Globo, SportTV and on the Premiere pay-per-view platform. Also in real time by L! and in partnership LANCE!/ Voice of Sport.

SAO PAULO

Jandrei; Rafinha, Diego Costa and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

FLAMENGO

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes (Vidal), Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Jr.

DEFAULTS: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (muscle strengthening), Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery), Varela and Pulgar (were not entered in the tournament)