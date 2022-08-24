Ford announces the layoff of 3,000 employees

Automaker Ford announced on Monday that it would lay off about 3,000 workers at factories in the United States, Canada and India. Most cuts will take place in the US.

The measure will be adopted at a time when the company is undergoing a restructuring to adopt the production of electric vehicles. The layoffs were already expected. In July, Ford had signaled this change, in an attempt to abandon production of combustion vehicles.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, an email distributed this week to employees warned of the layoffs.

“We are eliminating posts, reorganizing and simplifying functions across the company,” wrote the Executive president from Ford, Jim Farley. He has previously warned that the automaker does not have enough employees with the skills to handle the industry’s transformation.

Like billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla, Ford wants to generate more revenue through services that rely on software digital and connectivity.

Currently, the automaker’s costs are not competitive with “traditional and new” competitors.