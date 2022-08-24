Forgotten money PIS/Pasep: See who can withdraw up to R$1,212

Workers who formally exercised labor activities in 2019 and 2020 may be entitled to amounts from the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

Initially, beneficiaries who were entitled to the 2019 base year allowance should have made the withdrawal between July 2019 and June 2020. PIS/Pasep of the 2020 base year, citizens had the withdrawal calendar between February 8 and March 31, with the possibility of redeeming the amounts until December 29 of this year.

The Government opened the chance to withdraw the benefit of the “forgotten” value. However, for this, it is necessary for the worker to make a formal request for re-issuance. The order can be made:

in person, with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labour, or

with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labour, or by email [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides

If the worker chooses to reissue, the withdrawals will be available until December 29. If you do not redeem, the worker will only be able to count on the values ​​in the next year’s calendar, asking again for the reissue.

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

The salary bonus is paid to those who received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month with a formal contract and exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, in the base year referring to the withdrawal calendar.

To receive the amounts, the worker must still be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

How to consult?

Workers can check if they are entitled to the salary bonus by calling 158, or using the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app.

Click here to download the app for Android phones

Click here to download the iOS mobile app (Apple)

If the worker already has the application, it is recommended that he update it.

How to identify the PIS number?

There are four main ways in which you can check your PIS number, they are:

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS);

Citizen Card;

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branch.

The above options refer to physical means of finding the PIS number. However, there are other virtual ways to obtain it, such as through the portal of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

To perform this query, simply follow the guidance below:

First, access the CNIS website; Select the “Citizen” option; Then, in the upper left corner, click on “Registration”; Choose the “Affiliate” option; Fill in the fields with your requested personal information; Finally, when the “NIT” appears, this is the PIS number.

In addition to these means, it is also possible to consult the PIS using the CPF. This option guarantees verification of all labor and social security information through the “Meu INSS” portal.