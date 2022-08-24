“Forgotten” PIS/Pasep can still be withdrawn; check your balance

Since March 31 of this year, around 320,000 workers have been able to request the retroactive payment of the salary bonus. PIS/Pasep base year 2019. The Federal government opened the round of transfers again to benefit holders who had not yet redeemed the benefit.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, a total of R$ 208 million was made available. However, to have access to the values, it is necessary to request them, since they are not deposited in the accounts of the employees of law.

Who can receive PIS/Pasep 2019?

To have access to the 2019 allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2019;

Have received a maximum of two minimum wages in 2019;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days or 12 consecutive months in 2019;

Have the data updated by the company in RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

How to request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep 2019?

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

How to consult?

To check the amounts to which the worker is entitled, the worker can call 158, or access the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app. However, the service channels of financial institutions still exist:

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Documentation required to withdraw PIS/Pasep 2019

For holders:

CPF;

NIS/PIS/PASEP;

Birth date.

For heirs or dependents:

Certificate or declaration of dependent entitled to a pension with the INSS;

Certificate provided by the entity (in case of public servant);

Court order determining the successor or legal representative;

Sharing or public deed of inventory and sharing;

Letter of attorney.