Former Twitter employee denounces platform security flaws

Peiter Zatko accused the social network of having lied about his real number of fake accounts

unsplash/Brett Jordan

Platform is being accused of lying about its real volume of fake accounts



This Tuesday, the 23rd, the former security chief of the twitter, Peiter Zatko, accused the social network of having masked the vulnerabilities of its data protection system and of having lied about the fight against fake accounts within the platform. The information came to light through exclusive testimony to The Washington Post and CNN. Last month, Zatko delivered a document to the US stock market regulator, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, in which he pointed out “serious and gross errors, willful ignorance and threats to national security and democracy.” , as reported by the press. The whistleblower mentioned obsolete servers, programs vulnerable to cyberattacks and executives trying to hide hacking attempts from US shareholders and authorities. He also indicated that Twitter favors increasing the number of users, rather than fighting mass messages and bots. Zatko’s exposition argues that because the platform counts users based on the number that can be reached through advertising, rather than counting the actual number of accounts, the true proportion of spam bots is effectively unknown.

The former Twitter employee also accuses the social network and executive director, Parag Agrawal, of issuing false statements about the number of accounts because “if exact measurements were released, they would damage the image and valuation of the company”. In a note to AFP, Twitter classified the complaint as “a pile of inconsistencies and inaccuracies” and assured that data protection is one of its priorities. The company also denounced the opportunism of Zatko, who tries to “harm Twitter, its customers and its shareholders”. He also indicated that he fired him in January for “lack of leadership and poor performance”. “What we have seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices, rife with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacking important context… Security and privacy on Twitter have been company-wide priorities and will continue to be,” a spokesperson for the platform told CNN. Zatko’s legal team called “false” what was said about his job and his departure from Twitter, noting that he was fired after clashing with Agrawal.

A version of the Twitter grievance document was dated July 6, nearly a week before the company launched its lawsuit to try to force the mogul Elon Musk to fulfill the purchase agreement. The fake accounts are at the center of a legal battle between Twitter and the billionaire, who accuses the company of minimizing the proportion of fake accounts and spam, estimated at 5% by the platform. Musk tweeted on Tuesday that “the prevalence of spam was shared with the board, but the board decided not to reveal this to the public.” With this argument, Musk tries to justify the abandonment of his plan to buy Twitter for 44 billion dollars, in early July, and avoid paying the fine for terminating the agreement. Before joining Twitter, Peiter Zatko, better known as Mudge, held senior positions at Google and payment processing company Stripe, as well as DARPA, the Pentagon’s technology research arm.

*With information from AFP