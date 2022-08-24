Fuel prices fall 5%; Default affects 63 million; Selic should end the year at 13.75%; Employees demand salary increase

About 39% of Brazilians were in default in July, the highest level in the last eight years. According to the survey carried out by the CNDL and the SPC Brasil, the growth in the number of negatives was 8.7% in just one year.

Amid the drop in oil prices, prices for gasoline, diesel and ethanol fell by more than 5% last month. In addition to pressuring Petrobras in an attempt to control inflation, the government has also raised the basic interest rate (Selic) several times in recent months, and the forecast is that it will close the year at 13.75%.

Us Tuesday’s highlights, 23, also check out the details about the meeting between representatives of civil servants and the Ministry of Citizenship. Public servants want a salary readjustment for next year.

Bad debt hits the highest level in 8 years

Default reached 39.17% of Brazilian adults in July, or about 63.27 million people. The level is the highest in the last eight years, according to research by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil).

The percentage represents an increase of 8.7% compared to the same month last year. On average, each negative debtor owed R$3,638.22 to 1.93 creditors.

Debts were up to R$500 in about 34.51% of the cases, almost four out of ten consumers interviewed. Debts of up to R$1,000, on the other hand, were the problem for 49.35% of the survey participants.

Last month, the indebtedness in the country grew 16.50% compared to July 2021. “The number of defaulters is high and, unfortunately, the expectation is that we will not stop there”, says the president of the CNDL, José César da Coast.

Gasoline, ethanol and diesel prices fall more than 5%

The cuts in the values ​​practiced by Petrobras and the drop in international oil made it cheaper to fill the tank in August. Data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) show that the prices of gasoline, ethanol and S-10 diesel have fallen by more than 5% in the period.

The drop in common gasoline was 5.92% in the first three weeks of this month, from R$5.74 to R$5.40 a liter. Ethanol dropped 5.46%, while diesel S-10 dropped 5.06%, to R$7.13 reais per liter.

On July 29, Petrobras reduced the price of gasoline sold at its refineries by 3.89%. About two weeks later, it announced a further cut of 4.85%.

The state-owned company also lowered the price of diesel by 3.56% and 4% on August 5 and 12, respectively. In the case of gasoline and ethanol, the drops were mainly pressured by cuts in taxes.

Selic should end 2022 at 13.75%

The Focus Bulletin released by the Central Bank this week shows that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) may have ended its cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate. For the 9th consecutive week, the authority estimated the Selic at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022.

By the end of 2023, the agency expects the rate to be 11% per year, a slight increase from the 10.75% expected in the previous four weeks.

Earlier in August, the Copom raised the Selic from 13.25% to 13.75% and stated that it would “assess the need for a residual adjustment” in September. According to the agency, the correction may occur “to ensure the convergence of inflation to its targets”.

The document also maintained at 8% the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2024, and at 7.5% the rate estimated at the end of 2025.

Federal civil servants demand salary increase

Representatives of federal servants meet today with the Ministry of Economy to discuss a salary readjustment for the category. Union officials defend the inclusion of the measure in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2023.

Next year’s Budget needs to be sent to Congress by August 31, which means the government is running out of time. A few days ago, President Jair Bolsonaro committed to including the correction in the document, but did not mention values.

“Judiciary and Legislative have already been moving and signaling salary replacement to ministers, parliamentarians and servants of the Houses that can vary from 9.6% to 18%. In the case of the Executive, proposals for civil servants are the exclusive prerogative of this Power, which has the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, as its maximum authority”, says the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef).

In the first half of 2022, the Economy portfolio evaluated a linear adjustment of 5% for the category, but went back after strong discontent. The gap accumulated over the years may exceed 32% in December, while employees claim 19.99%, plus career restructuring.