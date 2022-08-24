Future of health plans depends on management and employment – 08/23/2022 – Opinion

Having a health plan remains a priority for Brazilian families and, as the employability rate shows signs of recovery, the scenario for health plan operators also becomes auspicious. Proof of this and, contrary to an adverse scenario last year, the country has just registered more than 49.5 million people with health plans in May. This is an increase of 1.5 million (3.14%) of beneficiaries compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Health Agency (ANS).

In this universe, more than 34 million correspond to business plans, reflecting the decrease in the unemployment rate in the country, which stood at 9.8% in the quarter ended in May, the lowest for the period since 2015, according to IBGE statistics.

The moment, however, is still delicate for supplementary health. It requires important decision-making and speed in the operators’ management processes, especially with the significant increase in care costs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant increase in supplies for health care and in the frequency of use by customers, negative readjustment in last 12 months for individual contracts, uncertainties regarding the taxing list, approval of the PEC of the nursing salary floor and many other points that are impacting the sustainability of the business.

Thus, it is necessary to define performance optimization strategies to increase efficiency, have good results and guarantee quality assistance. Reduce waste, expand access to health and care through simplicity, agility and operational efficiency, in addition to diversifying the services offered to customers.

The digital shift brought about by the pandemic could also transform the operation of health insurance companies in the coming years. A worldwide trend is disintermediation. Between the customer and the service provider there is an intermediation made by operators, administrators and brokers. Technology can facilitate this interaction and make the process a little easier. The idea is to make the flow simpler and reduce costs.

Another point of attention is the verticalization of the health sector. In the last six years, for example, the verticalization of the Unimed System grew, on average, 205%. The initiative is important and very necessary to maintain competitiveness in the market, ensure that the service provided will lead to the quality and care needed by patients and achieve assistance, operational and financial benefits.

Expanding the portfolio and variety of products offered, establishing new strategic partnerships, monitoring investment possibilities and proposing diversified operations within the health market will also ensure that, in the future, the supplementary health system will be increasingly vibrant.