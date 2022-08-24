Gabriel Sater gives Irma and Trindade baby spoiler and cries with a message from Camila Morgado: ‘A prince’ | TV & Famous

Gabriel Sater was the guest of Mais Você this Tuesday, 23/8, and said that he was inspired by the horror movies he watches with his wife to live the Cramunhão in Pantanal, gave spoiler of what Irma and Trindade’s baby is like and was moved to hear the compliments of Camila Morgado.

The actor, who plays his father’s character in the first version of the telenovela, revealed that he did not tell Almir that he was going to audition for the telenovela.

“He’s very critical, but he’s very happy. He gave me hints, tips, but I didn’t tell him about the test when I took it. I started studying viola for real, I had goals. Since November 2020 I’ve prepared myself”, he said.

In the first version of ‘Pantanal’, Almir Sater played Trindade

“I was proud of you, Gabriel. Very beautiful work, impressive last scenes. You are a guy who always throws himself into the things he believes in, we see a very good result. you deserve it. I feel like it’s been as important to you as it was to me.”

The actor said he felt bad when he said goodbye to Trindade: “I’ve been going to bed crying for a month. It’s been 21 months sleeping and waking up thinking about him. In life, we can’t spend energy on what we can’t control.”

Gabriel explained how he prepared to live the Cramullhão and gave spoiler of what Trindade and Irma’s baby looks like.

“My wife and I love watching horror movies. I’ll just tell you. I saw the little baby on the recording, he had paws. Red hair and I think he even had a tail. It was hard level baby”, he revealed.

“Gabriel is known behind the scenes as a prince, he is this charming person, where he passes, he enchants everyone, he is very polite, really a prince. Generous, available. It was an immense pleasure to work with you, very talented. I’m your fan as a musician and actor. You made this couple Irma and Trindade happen.”

