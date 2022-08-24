Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro headphones arrive in the country; know prices

Along with the price of folding cell phones, Samsung announced the arrival in Brazil of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones and the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch line. They will be available at retail starting this Tuesday (23).

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones have a suggested price of R$ 1,499 (in cash); The Galaxy Watch 5 watches will cost BRL 2,199 (in cash), while the more sophisticated Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be sold for BRL 3,599 (in cash).

Compared to their predecessors, the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones have gained more quality and improved noise canceling system, while the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch lineup has new features to measure physical activity (such as analyzing bioimpedance), sapphire glass (more scratch resistant) and a function that helps you come home after the trail.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung’s current watches feature heart rate and electrocardiogram sensors. As with the previous generation, the new Galaxy Watch 5 has a bioimpedance sensor. The novelty is in the account of the temperature sensor, unheard of until then.

In short, anyone who uses a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro model will be able to get an idea of ​​how much fat and muscle is in the body. This information is especially important for anyone who trains or usually monitors physical health in more detail.

Galaxy Watch 5 Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The measurement is made by placing two fingers (middle and ring) on ​​the sensors, which are on the smartwatch buttons. Thus, they pass a small electrical current through the tissues to make the body assessment. Before starting the process, it is necessary to inform your weight.

As pointed out by several rumors, the watches lost a crown that allowed browsing the features.

In common, they still have a more accurate system to measure sleep phases (light, heavy and REM — when you usually dream), recovery time after training, water consumption suggestion and a feature that is a kind of ” sleep coach” — this functionality looks a lot like the ones found on Fitbit bracelets (a company bought by Google); brand products are not officially sold in Brazil.

Based on the person’s habits, he may, for example, make suggestions for better sleep, such as avoiding coffee after a certain time or suggesting better “sleep hygiene” – such as avoiding screens at night.

Both even have fast charging. In this way, they can go from 0 to 45% in 30 minutes of charge, which should help those who use their watches intensively.

Similarities aside, the Galaxy Watch 5 is distinguished by the size and material of the case.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will have a 40 mm and 44 mm version. The Watch 5 Pro will be 45 mm – both with sapphire glass, which is more scratch resistant. The Pro has a titanium case, a strong and lightweight material.

According to Samsung, the Watch 5 Pro can receive files in GPX format. Basically, this type describes GPS coordinates, which can be good for anyone who wants to follow a bike trail along a previously made path.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Image: Disclosure

The watch also has a trackback function, which helps anyone who wants to return to the origin after a track.

Smartwatch prices (term):

Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) – R$ 2,199 (Bluetooth) — 10% off view

Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) – R$ 2,399 (Bluetooth) — 10% off view

Galaxy Watch 5 (40 mm) – R$ 2,499 (LTE) — the view has 10% discount

Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) – R$ 2,699 (Bluetooth) — 10% off view

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45 mm) – R$ 3,999 (Bluetooth)

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Image: Disclosure

Samsung’s new TWS (True Wireless) headphones are even more compact (15% smaller than their predecessor, Galaxy Buds Pro), which, according to the brand, will help to provide a better fit in the ear canals.

As for sound quality, the headphones now support 24-bit audio (which means faithful reproduction of uncompressed music files) and 360 audio, which adjusts the sound as the person moves their face.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have an intelligent noise canceling system. According to Samsung, if you’re listening to music and someone speaks to you, it automatically turns off the cancellation, allowing you to understand what the person is saying.

The battery life of the headphones can reach 8 hours with noise cancellation disabled. With this function turned on, they can handle up to 5 hours of music playback.

The case that comes with it has 515 mAh, and consumers will be able to choose from four color options: graphite, white and bora purple (lilac).