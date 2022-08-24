Giovanna Antonelli will step away from soap operas after ‘Travessia’

posted on 08/23/2022 11:07



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

During an interview with Yahoo, actress Giovanna Antonelli revealed that she will take a break from her career after Crossing, next soap opera from 21h. Giovanna says that the plot written by Glória Perez will be her great farewell.

‘It will be the great closing of a cycle in my career, it will be cool. Novel will take a while to get back to doing again. This one, for me, is a great farewell”, says Antonelli.

The artist also revealed that her character in Crossing will be matured. “At the beginning of the plot, she talks about what happened in these 10 years that have passed. I’m loving. I’m going to play an old and new character. We come back with the same characters, but we are different people even to revisit that character.”

In the production, she returns to play opposite Alexandre Nero. The characters of the two actors live a romance, she guarantees: “They will come with all the love, cat and mouse, and the affection of the public. This novel is a moment of affection between the author and the public”.

The cast also includes names such as Jade Picon, Chay Suede, Drica Moraes, Humberto Martins, Alessandra Negrini, Grazi Massafera, Raul Gazzola and others. arriving at the place of wetlandthe soap opera Crossing premieres on Globo in October this year.