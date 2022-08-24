Glória Pires had a birthday and receives passionate declaration from her husband Orlando Morais: “The most perfect”

The singer revealed that, this year, he decided to do something different and, instead of writing, he declared himself live to share all his love on the web.

The singer Orlando Morais (60) prepared a super tribute to his wife, actress Glória Pires to celebrate her birthday, this Tuesday (23), in which she completes 59 years of pure beauty. He decided to share with his followers a statement made to his beloved, recorded in a video that he published on his official Instagram account. The actress, of course, melted at her husband’s words.

The singer revealed that, this year, he decided to do something different and, instead of writing, he declared himself live to his wife to share all his love on the web. Gloria was so moved that she cried at her husband’s statement: “Today is my love’s birthday! The person I love the most in this life, the most beautiful, the most understanding, gave me wings, gave me children, the most perfect in this universe”he began.

The singer’s words took the actress by surprise, even though the veteran is used to strong emotions: “I was going to write something, but I thought it was good to tell her. I love you”he concluded. “Congratulations my eternal love Gloria Pires”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. Fans, of course, congratulated the actress and the couple. “Oh how beautiful”, “What a love”, “Very beautiful”, “She deserves it”, said followers in the comments.

Just before Glorinha’s birthday, as she is affectionately called by her friends, the actress received a very special gift from her husband, which she also made a point of sharing on her official Instagram profile. As an early birthday present, the singer appeared singing alongside Caetano Veloso a song that marked his career.