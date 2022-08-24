Good news! MSC Cruises includes another ship for the 2022/2023 season in Brazil!

The great demand from Brazilians for sea voyages made MSC Cruises include another ship in the 2022/2023 season. The company’s announcement said that MSC Preziosa will be the seventh ship to sail through South America in this period.

The cruise will make itineraries of 3 to 7 nights, through the South, Southeast and Northeast of Brazil and also to Argentina and Uruguay, according to MSC Cruises.

With this expansion, there will be six ships in the regular cruise season, five of which will embark from Brazilian ports and one will embark from Argentina, with itineraries along the beaches of Brazil. In addition, MSC Magnifica will have stops in the country during the round-the-world cruise.

The new offer complements the voyages of MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Fantasia, MSC Armonia and MSC Musica (click on the links to see our experiences on them).

Reservations will be open from the 29th of August, but you can already see details about MSC Preziosa on the company’s website.

What’s on the ship?

According to the company, MSC Preziosa has five swimming pools and a 120-meter long water slide, a sports court, 4D cinema, a theater with shows, 17 bars and lounges, a spa, a gym, a large children’s area with toys, in addition to a team of monitors for children.





Inside the ship there are different food services. Guests have à la carte and buffet restaurants, as well as an American-style steakhouse and a restaurant with oriental cuisine.

The luxury ship operates in an environmentally friendly manner, according to MSC Cruises. In addition, it combines modern and classic design.

Schedule

MSC Preziosa will join the other ships on December 20, as she leaves Santos for the first voyage of the season, with a 7-night itinerary. During this period, guests will be able to celebrate Christmas on the high seas and visit Punta Del Este and Montevideo, Uruguay, as well as Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On the New Year’s Eve 2023 cruise, the ship will depart from Santos towards Búzios, Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, where guests will have a privileged view of the fireworks show in Copacabana, and Ilhabela.

Until April and 2023, MSC Preziosa will offer 3-night mini-cruises, with alternating visits to Búzios and Balneário Camboriú, and 4-night mini-cruises, visiting Balneário Camboriú and Porto Belo.

The ship will also make itineraries of 6 and 7 nights, visiting beautiful beaches on the Brazilian coast, such as Búzios, Ilha Grande, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela, Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Salvador, Ilhéus and Maceió, as well as the cities of Punta Del Este. and Montevideo, in Uruguay and Buenos Aires, in Argentina.

trip to Europe

On the 15th of April, MSC Preziosa will begin her MSC Grand Voyage from Brazil to Northern Europe in Santos. There will be 22 nights of cruise visiting Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Búzios, Salvador and Maceió, in Brazil.

Then Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Vigo, in Spain, Funchal, in Portugal, Southampton, in the United Kingdom, Le Havre, in France, Zeebrugge, in Belgium, Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, and Hamburg, in Germany.

