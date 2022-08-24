Government expects to grant BRL 40 billion in new loans on the eve of the election

BRASÍLIA- On the eve of the elections, the government turned on the faucet and accelerated the release of loans to Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), micro-enterprises and small businesses. The goal of the economic team is that up to R$ 72 billion will be released by December 2024, but more than half this year.

Of this total, R$ 50 billion through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) and BRL 22 billion through the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac). The two lines were created during the pandemic, with guarantees from the Union, and now they have received new rounds.

Pronampe was important to prevent further closures during the pandemic, but this year, it is being used as an electoral tool. Photograph: Alex Silva/Estadão – 4/26/2021

In 2022 alone, these disbursements could reach up to BRL 40 billion, according to estimates by the economic team. technicians of Ministry of Economy convinced that the release of loans for MEIs, micro and small companies can become votes for the 2022 elections.

“Instead of giving BRL 10 billion to large companies, giving BRL 1 billion to small companies is more social development, more economic development, and more votes at the end of the day,” said the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezanoduring an event promoted by the bank BTG Pactual last week.

In the case of Peac, BNDES reopened the line last Monday, the 22nd. Announced in June, the second phase will last until December 2023, with the potential to guarantee up to R$ 22 billion in loans, granted by commercial banks. The novelty of the new phase is that the program will also accept MEIs, in addition to small companies.

BNDES’s main measure against the crisis caused by the Covid-19, in 2020, PEAC guaranteed, in the first phase, which lasted until December 31, 2020, 135,720 loans, taken by 114 thousand companies, in the total amount of BRL 92.1 billion. Financing was granted by around 40 banks. Itaú (with R$ 15.657 billion), Bradesco (R$ 15.484 billion) and Caixa (R$ 15.094 billion) stood out in the granting of loans. After the first phase, in 2020, PEAC did not accept new operations.

Continues after advertising

The loans included in the PEAC must be earmarked for investment or working capital, with an amount between R$1,000 and R$10 million. The payment term must be a maximum of 60 months, with a grace period of between six and 12 months. Who assesses whether the customer is able to take the financing within the PEAC is the commercial bank operator. There is also a limit on interest rates: each operating bank has to maintain an average rate of, at most, 1.75% per month.

Pronampe was divided into two moments, the first emergency, when it had three phases, and then it became permanent, with one phase so far in this modality.

When the first loans by Pronampe were contracted, in June 2020, the program had one of the lowest interest rates on the market: Selic (which then was 2.25% per year) plus 1.25% per year, resulting in a total cost of 3.5% per year.

When it was reissued on a permanent basis, in June 2021, the program had an increase in the rate, which rose to Selic (then at 3.5% per year) plus 6% per year, resulting in total interest of 9.5% per year. year.

Since July 25, MEIs, micro and small companies can take out new loans through Pronampe. Banco do Brasil, Caixa and Bradesco have already released more than R$10 billion in credit operations through the program and the government expects public and private banks to lend between R$30 billion and R$40 billion in 2022.

Pronampe’s interest rate is currently composed of the Selic – currently at 13.75% – plus 6%. As a result, loans have a rate of at least 19.75% per year.

Despite the billionaire release coming in the midst of the electoral campaign, the president of the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi), Luis Eduardo da Costa Carvalhorecalls that the programs were reopened this year with majority support from the National Congress, including opposition parliamentarians, in the same way as the expansion of social benefits.

Continues after advertising

“These measures were very successfully adopted during the pandemic and have brought great benefit to small and medium-sized companies. Therefore, it is natural that they were renewed, regardless of the election year”, he evaluates.

Although the current government “beats the bass drum” on the measure in the campaign, Carvalho believes that the programs should be maintained and even expanded by any candidate who wins in this year’s elections.

“The efficiency of these lines has already been proven, which should continue under a new government. Delinquency is low, and it generates good results for production chains and job creation. It’s a win-win for society”, completes the president of Acrefi.